Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.12.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.13. The stock has a market cap of C$20.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

