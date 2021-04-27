Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,452.47. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,230.16. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

