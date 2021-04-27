Raymond James Reiterates “C$0.40” Price Target for Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been given a C$0.40 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XLY stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

