Raymond James Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

