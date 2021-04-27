Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 4.5%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 10,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 599,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $598.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

