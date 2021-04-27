Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.