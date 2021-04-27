Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

