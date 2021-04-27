Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 10,838,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

