Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

