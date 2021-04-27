Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

