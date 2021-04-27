RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

