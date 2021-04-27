REAL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $423.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, REAL has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $423.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

