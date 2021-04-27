Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $662,785.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

