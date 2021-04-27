Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunome (IMNM)

Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Immunome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

4/20/2021 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

4/14/2021 – Immunome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

4/13/2021 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

