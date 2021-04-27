Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS: TLPFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – Teleperformance was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

4/13/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. Teleperformance SE has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $202.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

