Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS: TLPFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/14/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/13/2021 – Teleperformance was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/13/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/17/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/1/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. Teleperformance SE has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $202.85.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.42%.
