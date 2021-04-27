Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO):

4/22/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/20/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/15/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/9/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/8/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/1/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/31/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/10/2021 – Harvard Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 237,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

