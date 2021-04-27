Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) recently:

4/27/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.40 ($28.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.70 ($32.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.97 ($30.55). The stock had a trading volume of 277,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

