Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canfor (CFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (TSE: CFP):
- 4/23/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00.
- 4/12/2021 – Canfor is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 3/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Canfor stock traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,615. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.14. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$8.33 and a one year high of C$33.93.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
