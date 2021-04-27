Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/20/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/19/2021 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MP Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

