Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mullen Group (MLLGF)

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS: MLLGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Mullen Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.25 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

