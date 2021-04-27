Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Zalando had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/21/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Zalando is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Zalando had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.60 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

