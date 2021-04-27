Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for B2Gold (BTO)

B2Gold (TSE: BTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.00.

BTO opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

