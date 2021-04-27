Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading 33.2% Higher

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s share price traded up 33.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 38,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 23,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.91.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 212.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

