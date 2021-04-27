Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

