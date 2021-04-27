Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.36

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 7162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.