Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

