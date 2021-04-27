Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $19,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

