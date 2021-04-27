Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 571,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 348,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tappan Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.