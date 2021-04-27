ReddCoin Market Capitalization Tops $237.66 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $237.66 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.32 or 1.00187864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.05 or 0.01169726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00514018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.53 or 0.00384160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003665 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

