Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 99,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,190 shares.The stock last traded at $70.58 and had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

