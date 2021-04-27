RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $345.20 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $345.20 million and $1.86 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00432065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00173550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00226655 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004951 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.