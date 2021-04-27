REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.