Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

