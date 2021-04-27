Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 346,377 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,371,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

