Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.70 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 354,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

