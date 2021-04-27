Relaxing Retirement Coach Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 1,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $78.95.

