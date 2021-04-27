Relaxing Retirement Coach Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,032. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.