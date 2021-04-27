Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 2,791 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

