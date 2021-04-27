Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 5,025 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 29,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,537. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

