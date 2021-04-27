Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.63. 11,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

