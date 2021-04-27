Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after buying an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

