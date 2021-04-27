Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 5.2%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 6,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $340,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

