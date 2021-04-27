Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 5,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

