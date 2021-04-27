Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

