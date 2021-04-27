renBTC Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,601.11 or 0.99901965 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $701.51 million and $9.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

