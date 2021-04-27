Render Token Market Cap Hits $157.86 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $157.86 million and $11.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

