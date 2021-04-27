renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $843,608.86

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $843,608.86 and approximately $669,198.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

