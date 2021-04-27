ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Shares Up 0.8%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

