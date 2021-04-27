Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.67. 17,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 614,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

