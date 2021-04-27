Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $463,526.45 and $688.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.